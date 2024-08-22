AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $119.34 and a 12-month high of $224.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.05.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

