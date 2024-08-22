Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 130544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.73 ($0.63).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.43. The company has a market cap of £151.95 million and a PE ratio of 294.12.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

