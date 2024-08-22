American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,176,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

