American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.54

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 1188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.35.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

