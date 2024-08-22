American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.54

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 1188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.35.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.