American National Bank Acquires 5,005 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,268.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,919,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,151,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

