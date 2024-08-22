American National Bank Has $13.74 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American National Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 31,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $114.85. 5,010,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

