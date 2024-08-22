American National Bank Purchases 773 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 136,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IDACORP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $8,032,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

IDA stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.19. 58,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $104.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

