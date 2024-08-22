Americanas S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Americanas Stock Performance

BZWHF stock remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Americanas has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $24.07.

