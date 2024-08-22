Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $90.20

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

