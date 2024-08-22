Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) PT at C$15.00

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$467,571.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,211 shares of company stock worth $1,410,404. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.54 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.