Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.