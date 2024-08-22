Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00040847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

