Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. 537,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

