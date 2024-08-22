Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,618,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,841 shares.The stock last traded at $9.05 and had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

