Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 692 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 4.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $951.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $967.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $883.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.11. The company has a market capitalization of $904.76 billion, a PE ratio of 140.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

