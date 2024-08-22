ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.

SPRY has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,379. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

