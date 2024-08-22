Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.