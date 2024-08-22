Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 5,872 shares.The stock last traded at $31.94 and had previously closed at $32.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $685.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
