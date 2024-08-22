Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 5,872 shares.The stock last traded at $31.94 and had previously closed at $32.50.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $685.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.