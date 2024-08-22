Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 27,108 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 4.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,978. The company has a market capitalization of $282.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $64.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

