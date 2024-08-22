Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16,858.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.09. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

