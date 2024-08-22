Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,308. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

