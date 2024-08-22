Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.29 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. 1,302,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,242. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

