Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3,665.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.56. The company had a trading volume of 845,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,430. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $158.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

