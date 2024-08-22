Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 8,347 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.22% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 327,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,589. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

