Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 14,241 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 103,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 449,519 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.