Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 27,894 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.60. 1,027,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,294. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.32.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.