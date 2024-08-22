Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DHI traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.43. 2,720,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,195. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

