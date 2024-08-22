Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,509 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.