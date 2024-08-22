Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,730 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after acquiring an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 126,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.74. 269,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

