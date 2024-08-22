Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,953 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS DAPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 15,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $229.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

