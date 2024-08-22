Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $459.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.98 and a 200-day moving average of $429.96. The company has a market capitalization of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion has a 52 week low of $274.98 and a 52 week high of $503.24.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,376,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

