Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $459.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.98 and a 200-day moving average of $429.96. The company has a market capitalization of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. Atrion has a 52 week low of $274.98 and a 52 week high of $503.24.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
