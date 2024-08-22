Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $267.85. 1,305,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $269.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $365,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,321,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,797,000 after purchasing an additional 552,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.