Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$10.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.22.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.