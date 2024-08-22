Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,411,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755,074. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

