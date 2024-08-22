Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 607 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.63. 4,811,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,191. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.79.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.