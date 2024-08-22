Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the period.

ITA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.89. 217,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.51. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

