Barclays Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $146.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $191.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.03.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $135.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.93 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Snowflake by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

