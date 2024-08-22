Barclays Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.38.

TRP opened at C$60.01 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.61. The company has a market cap of C$62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$331,133.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,525 shares of company stock worth $1,919,594. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

