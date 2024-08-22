BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $805.70 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $805.70 million and $369,058.77 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for about $166.19 or 0.00276122 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
