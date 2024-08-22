BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $94.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.