BiomX Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 26th (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 23rd.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of BiomX stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Laidlaw started coverage on BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiomX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 19.59% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

