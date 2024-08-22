BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Up 26.5% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $913.78 million and approximately $52.63 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000098 USD and is up 16.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $75,310,118.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

