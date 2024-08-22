BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.81. 2,737,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

