Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

