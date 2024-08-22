BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.09 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and $4.57 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,957,911 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.83849192 USD and is up 17.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,320,950.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.