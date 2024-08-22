BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.26

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 42577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

