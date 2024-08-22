BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.26

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 42577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
