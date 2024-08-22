BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 178,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 159,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,487. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

