Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $20.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

OWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OWL opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

