Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $54.51 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 657,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

