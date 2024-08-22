Brian Dorsey Sells 50,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at $90,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,761. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPRY

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.